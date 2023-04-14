US Supreme Court’s abortion pill order spares safe havens

A U.S. Supreme Court order that keeps access to an abortion drug in place for now could be especially welcome in some safe haven states that would have been hit hard by restrictions. The order Friday allows continued usage of mifepristone in states where it’s allowed. It pauses a lower court ruling this week that would have made the process of obtaining the drug more cumbersome in some states that have positioned themselves as havens for women seeking an abortion.

