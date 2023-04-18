China offers to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country is ready to help facilitate peace talks between the two sides, in its latest effort at mediation in the region. China’s Foreign Ministry says Qin Gang made separate phone calls to the two officials in which he expressed China’s concern over intensifying tensions between Israel and Palestinians and its support for a resumption of peace talks. Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a deal in China to restore diplomatic ties that were cut off in 2016. It was a dramatic moment of diplomacy for China that Beijing touted as evidence of its ability to be a diplomatic player in the Middle East.

