Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in Beijing say the death toll in fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients. Others who died were a nurse, a medical assistant and a family member, said Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district.

The fire at the private Changfeng Hospital forced dozens of people to evacuate and prompted some of those trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

