Vermont capital springs to life through poetry each April

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Each April, the country’s smallest capital city goes all out to celebrate poetry. Storefronts and restaurant windows around Montpelier, Vermont, are graced with poems written by Vermonters of all ages, poets read their works aloud at events, poetry workshops meet and, this year, the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier hosted its first poetry parade. Other cities around the country celebrate National Poetry Month in their own way. West Hollywood, California, is holding a poetry “spa day,” the New York Public Library hosts free workshops and the winning poems from a contest in Alexandria, Virginia, are displayed on city buses and trolleys in April and May.

