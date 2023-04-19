Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R

If a traditional two-door sports car isn’t practical enough for you, consider two hot hatch options, the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R. The Volkswagen Golf R’s excellent combination of fun driving dynamics, all-wheel-drive traction and generous cargo space has made it a long-running favorite for driving enthusiasts. Its 2022 redesign brought many upgrades, including more power. Even fresher is the redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Compared to the outgoing model, it boasts more restrained styling, greater performance and a modernized interior. Which four-door sport compact is the best? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.