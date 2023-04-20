Anger at new retirement age fuels further protests in France
By DANIEL COLE and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
GANGES, France (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to France raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have demonstrated in a southern town during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron. Scattered protests took place elsewhere around the country Thursday. Macron’s trip to Ganges comes amid a concerted effort by him and his government to move on from the furor caused by the change to the pension law. In Paris, hundreds of people held a peaceful demonstration at the Gare de Lyon train station. They later headed to the business district of La Defense, where they briefly stormed the building of European stock exchange Euronext, brandishing flares.