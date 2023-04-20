Anti-abortion group blasts Trump over federal ban comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A major anti-abortion group is blasting former President Donald Trump, saying his contention that abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states, not the federal government, is a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.” The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group was responding to a statement by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung for a Washington Post story about division among the 2024 GOP presidential field on abortion-related issues. The group has said it would not support any GOP presidential hopeful who did not at a minimum support a 15-week federal abortion ban.

