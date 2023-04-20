August execution date for man who killed St. Louis-area girl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl in 2002. Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 1. Johnson was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in 2002 when Cassandra “Casey” Williamson was discovered missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search. The girl’s body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home. Johnson confessed to the crimes. Missouri has already executed two people in 2023 — Amber McLaughlin in January and Raheem Taylor in February. Michael Andrew Tisius is scheduled for execution June 6 for fatally shooting two jailers in 2000.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.