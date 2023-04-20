Biden, Colombia’s Petro meet amid growing policy differences

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has held talks at the White House with Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro. Their meeting comes at a time of deep differences on U.S. drug policy and Venezuela but a shared desire to deepen cooperation on climate change, migration and energy policy. Petro says the two sides discussed his agricultural reform efforts and shift in drug policy. He says he also advocated for “a gradual and progressive deactivation of sanctions” that would allow Venezuelans “to decide freely, without sanctions, without pressure, their own destiny.” Some U.S. lawmakers have been critical of Petro’s warming relations with Maduro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba.

By ASTRID SUÁREZ, REGINA GARCIA CANO, and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

