Climate tension: UN chief chides Biden, other world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden touted U.S. climate investments at a virtual White House climate summit. But Biden’s message Thursday was challenged by the U.N. secretary-general. Antonio Guterres said in a a video for the White House summit that expanded oil and gas drilling and other policies by the U.S. and the world’s other nations amount to a “death sentence” for the planet. The challenge comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine and other immediate threats to the world’s short-term oil and gas supply lead the U.S. and some other nations to up production of climate-damaging oil and natural gas. That’s creating conflicts with the climate efforts, plans and promises of those same nations.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.