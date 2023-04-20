Extremists kill 20, abduct others in attack on Congo village

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A civil society group says at least 20 people have been killed and others abducted by extremists in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province. The Allied Democratic Forces — believed to be linked with the Islamic State group — attacked civilians in Samboko village in Beni territory on Wednesday, Mamove civil society organization president Kinos Katuho told The Associated Press. Congo’s army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels, he said Thursday. Conflict has been simmering for decades in eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups are fighting, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while others are trying to protect their communities.

