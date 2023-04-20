Families fear more delays in 2018 Texas school shooting case

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Family members of those killed and wounded during a 2018 attack on a Texas high school are expressing concerns about possibly more delays in the case. The trial for the accused gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been delayed for years over questions of his mental competency. Victims’ family members fear more delays if the trial judge is removed following allegations from Pagourtzis’ attorneys of bias and prior legal ties to the defendant. A hearing was held Thursday in Galveston over the allegations but no ruling was made. Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers in May 2018 at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

