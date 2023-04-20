German court says it won’t hear case against McCann suspect

BERLIN (AP) — A German court says it has decided not to hear a sex offenses case against a man who also is a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. It argued on Thursday that the region where it is located isn’t the last place he lived in Germany. Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig in October charged the German suspect in his mid-40s in several separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. The suspect hasn’t been charged in the McCann case in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder. He spent many years in Portugal.

