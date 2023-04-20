Mexican man beaten, burned to death for stealing broccoli

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say an impoverished man who went into a field to steal a pair of broccoli stalks has been beaten and burned to death by a mob in central Mexico. Local police managed to take the man away from the village of San Miguel Tianguistenco, but he died later of his injuries. The chief prosecutor in the central state of Puebla vowed Thursday to find and punish those responsible for the killing. Initial reports suggest that 150 residents attacked the man, with some beating him with a baseball bat or dousing him with gasoline.

