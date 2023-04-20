MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arbitration panel has ordered MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract. The order comes in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. Lindell launched his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” in 2021. Contest judges declined to declare Robert Zeidman a winner, so he took the dispute to arbitration and won. But Lindell told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has no intention of paying and that he expects the dispute to land in court.

