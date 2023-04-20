Neighbor: Girl, 6, and parents shot, wounded over stray ball

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary’s yard. Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill declined to say what led to the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. But he says a broad search is underway for Singletary, who was still at-large on Thursday. Six-year-old Kinsley White was grazed in the cheek by a bullet and her mother was grazed in the elbow. The girl’s father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

