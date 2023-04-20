Robin Thede aims for laughs, longevity and legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Thede says the fourth season of her hit HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is bigger and more expansive. Thede, who is creator, showrunner and executive producer, says the show has “become bigger than me.” The fourth season welcomes new cast members, DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore, to its hilarious foundation of Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend. Guest stars include Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Jay Ellis and Kym Whitley, while past guests like fellow executive producer Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jackée Harry return. Thede was the head writer on ”The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” becoming the first Black woman to have that role on any late-night talk show.

