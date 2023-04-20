Tennessee GOP lawmaker resigns after ethics panel finding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee has resigned due to an ethics violation involving the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Rep. Scotty Campbell, a Mountain City lawmaker, issued his resignation Thursday effective immediately. WTVF-TV first reported on the finding by the Ethics Subcommittee, which issued its decision on March 29. Campbell remained a lawmaker after the late March finding. Earlier this month, he voted to expel two young Black Democratic lawmakers for a gun control protest on the House floor. They have since been reinstated. Asked by WTVF-TV, Campbell said he “had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property.”

