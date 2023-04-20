Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:55 PM

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

KTVZ

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker is refusing to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on bills for the rest of the session until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Speaker Matt Regier said Thursday he would not recognize any representative that he doesn’t feel can “maintain decorum.” A conservative group of lawmakers intentionally misgendered Rep. Zooey Zephyr in demanding that she be censured for her comments.  Zephyr says she stands by her words.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content