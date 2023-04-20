Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker is refusing to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on bills for the rest of the session until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Speaker Matt Regier said Thursday he would not recognize any representative that he doesn’t feel can “maintain decorum.” A conservative group of lawmakers intentionally misgendered Rep. Zooey Zephyr in demanding that she be censured for her comments. Zephyr says she stands by her words.

