US transfers Guantanamo detainee to Algeria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has transferred Guantanamo detainee Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush back to his home country of Algeria citing that his continued detention was no longer necessary, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Bakush was captured in Pakistan in 2002; last year a review board found that his continued detention “was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.” With his release, 30 detainees remain at Guantanamo.

