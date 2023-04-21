3rd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case
By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
A third former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment. The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court. It accuses Robert Murphy Jr. of improperly touching the plaintiff’s genitals during two massages for hip and groin pain in early 2021. The complaint lists the plaintiff as a “John Doe” to protect anonymity and doesn’t specify his sport. The first lawsuit was filed last August. The second came in February. An attorney representing Murphy declined to comment on the lawsuit.