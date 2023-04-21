Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration is leaving this summer, putting pressure on the White House to find a replacement fast. Acting Administrator Billy Nolen announced his departure Friday. The FAA is under scrutiny after several close calls between airline jets. The agency hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader in a year. President Joe Biden’s first pick to run the FAA withdrew in March, when it became clear he would not be confirmed. Nolen is a former airline pilot who briefly ran the FAA’s safety office before being named acting administrator.

