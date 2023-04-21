In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience

Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state. Harris outlined the funding plan Friday during an appearance at the University of Miami, where she also toured a lab immersed in coral restoration work and a hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5-strength winds of more than 157 mph. The funding involves projects in 30 states.

