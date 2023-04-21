Tiny Maine community devastated by loss of slain neighbors

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

