Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation that could set the stage for more involvement by Native American tribes that depend on the river. The Rio Grande Compact Commission voted unanimously Friday during its annual meeting in Santa Fe to direct its legal and engineering advisers to look into developing protocols for formal discussions with six pueblos that border the river in New Mexico. The commission also includes officials from Colorado and Texas. Pueblo leaders have been seeking a seat at the table for years, saying their water rights have never been quantified.

