Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:13 AM

As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods

KTVZ

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press

In the heart of California, some rural communities are facing the prospect of being marooned or flooded out by rising water. More than a dozen atmospheric rivers dumped record-setting rain and snowfall on California. Now that epic snowpack is melting and filling waterways. Neighbors in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare. The nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content