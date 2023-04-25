As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
In the heart of California, some rural communities are facing the prospect of being marooned or flooded out by rising water. More than a dozen atmospheric rivers dumped record-setting rain and snowfall on California. Now that epic snowpack is melting and filling waterways. Neighbors in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare. The nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.