As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods

In the heart of California, some rural communities are facing the prospect of being marooned or flooded out by rising water. More than a dozen atmospheric rivers dumped record-setting rain and snowfall on California. Now that epic snowpack is melting and filling waterways. Neighbors in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare. The nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.

