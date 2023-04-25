Cesar Chavez’s legacy lives on in Biden’s new campaign chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — The granddaughter of late Latino labor activist Cesar Chavez is moving from President Joe Biden’s White House staff to take another high-profile position at the helm of his 2024 reelection campaign. For the past few years, Julie Chavez Rodriguez has run the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, advising the Democratic president and helping state, local and tribal governments with their federal government needs. People who know Rodriguez say she’s a humble public servant. Her grandfather Cesar Chavez’s activism helped create the United Farm Workers union. When Biden spruced up the Oval Office, he gave a bronze bust of Chavez a prominent place on a desk behind him.

