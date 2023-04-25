Lebanese, EU legal teams to cooperate in Central Bank probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese and European judicial authorities have agreed to exchange information about their probes of Lebanon’s Central Bank governor who has been accused of corruption. The announcement on Tuesday came during a visit by a European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg. It’s the European team’s third visit to Lebanon to interrogate suspects and witnesses in an ongoing investigation into Governor Riad Salameh and associates over several alleged financial crimes. The officials met after Raja Salameh, the brother of the 72-year-old governor, did not attend a scheduled hearing on Tuesday morning because of an illness. The governor and his brother are accused of embezzlement, money laundering, and illicit enrichment.

