Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Patch, sporting a jean jacket as she strutted down the runway, was crowned the winner of Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest. The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize, which kicks off the Drake Relays track and field competition later this week. The bulldog is the mascot for Drake, which hosts events at its stadium just west of downtown Des Moines. Patch’s entry seemed to get a boost when she carefully ambled through a hoop on the runway, bringing cheers from a crowd of spectators. Patch is a rescue dog and was among nine rescues who competed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.