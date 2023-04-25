Sweden expels 5 Russian Embassy staff on suspicion of spying

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has informed Russia that five employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm were asked to leave the country because they were suspected of spying. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the alleged activities of the five were “incompatible” with their diplomatic status. Billström said Russia’s ambassador to Sweden was informed of the expulsions on Tuesday. Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that Sweden’s national security agency recently received a list of names of a number of suspected Russian intelligence officers. Neighboring Norway said two weeks ago that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying.

