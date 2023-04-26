Brazil’s Bolsonaro gives testimony to police on Jan. 8 riot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has given testimony at the Federal Police headquarters on Wednesday about his actions before the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in capital Brasilia. One week after his leftist successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office, Bolsonaro’s supporters raided and trashed the buildings of the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace. Brazil’s prosecutor-general Augusto Aras said April 14 that Bolsonaro “allegedly encouraged the perpetration of crimes” against the rule of law. The former president, who was in Orlando, Florida during the attacks, and has denied any involvement in them. Bolsonaro had never openly conceded defeat in the closest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy over three decades ago.

