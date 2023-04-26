Dutch court bars return of African migrants to Italy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ top administrative court has ruled that immigration authorities can’t send migrants back to Italy because they face possible human rights violations there. Wednesday’s ruling will likely put further pressure on the Netherlands’ strained asylum system. The decision came in cases brought by two migrants. They are a Nigerian and a man who claims to be from Eritrea. Both entered Europe via Italy. The Nigerian applied for asylum three times in Italy before applying in the Netherlands, the other man arrived in Italy but did not seek asylum there. The Council of State says that the men face possible human rights violations because of a lack of reception facilities in Italy.

