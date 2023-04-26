Ex-Harvard prof to be sentenced for lying about China ties

BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university faces sentencing. Charles Lieber is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was convicted in December 2021. Prosecutors have recommended three months in prison, probation, a fine and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Lieber’s attorneys asked that their client, who no longer works at Harvard and has a form of incurable blood cancer, be spared prison time and get probation.

