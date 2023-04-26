Excitement builds for Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Universal started out its CinemaCon presentation with the big one Wednesday in Las Vegas: New footage from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The Universal team, including filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley, assembled in Las Vegas for the annual conference just days after news broke that Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, was leaving the company. The film studio team has been basking in the recent box office success of Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has already made over $900 million at the global box office. Other stars who made appearances included Will Ferrell, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.