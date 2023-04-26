Italy’s Berlusconi recovering in ‘optimal, convincing’ way

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is now stable after three weeks in the hospital being treated for a lung infection. His doctors reported Wednesday that Berlusconi has responded well to treatment in recent days. They say his lungs are recovering in an “optimal and convincing” way. The 86-year-old Berlusconi was initially admitted to the intensive care unit on April 5 at Milan’s San Raffaele clinic. During his hospitalization his doctors revealed publicly for the first time that the former three-time premier has chronic leukemia. Members of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party have expressed optimism that he might be well enough to participate either in person or remotely at a big party rally May 5-6 in Milan.

