Stories told in stitchery at Folk Art Museum’s quilt exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — A quilt exhibit running at the American Folk Art Museum in New York shows how powerfully the art form has told stories for centuries and been a vehicle for creativity. There are 35 quilts and related works with designs ranging from geometric shapes to intricately wrought details of daily life. Some explore quilting techniques, using different materials. One quilt that’s estimated to be from the early 1800s bursts with details, including tropical flowers and pugs with fancy collars. Others are colorblock quilts that look remarkably modern. Amish quilters preferred those simple, geometric patterns and colors. The exhibit runs at the American Folk Art Museum until October 29th.

