Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three Transportation Security Administration agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after a dispute over apple juice. TSA officials say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman allegedly attacked the officers as she was going through airport security just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Court documents show Coleman became upset after TSA officers took away her apple juice because large amounts of liquids aren’t allowed when going through security. That started a scuffle with Coleman, who allegedly bit one agent, punched and elbowed another in the head and grabbed the ponytail of a third, according to court documents.

