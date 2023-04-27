New Orleans student’s scholarship offers surpass $9 million

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He is a senior at 16. His grade point average is 4.98. Even before graduating from high school, he has earned 27 college credits. But perhaps the most impressive numbers for Dennis Maliq Barnes of New Orleans are the roughly 130 college scholarship offers he has received totaling more than $9 million so far. Barnes’ achievements at the International High School of New Orleans are a source of pride for school administrators who are looking into whether Barnes has set a record. Barnes said his goal is to find the right fit educationally coupled with the best financial offer. He plans to major in computer science as an undergraduate. And he’s thinking about law school.

