2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally. The Davis Police Department said on social media a homeless woman was in critical condition after being stabbed several times through her tent Monday night. The FBI is assisting. It’s unclear if the same suspect is responsible for all three stabbings in the downtown Davis area, which also includes the University of California, Davis campus. Davis is a city about 70 miles northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles west of Sacramento, California. An estimated 9,000 students live on campus. Separately, the city has about 67,000 residents.

