Appeals court refuses to reconsider Adnan Syed’s sentence

A Maryland appellate court has denied a request by Adnan Syed’s lawyer to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction. His lawyer, Erica Suter, has said Tuesday she will appeal to the Maryland Supreme Court. The Appellate Court of Maryland reinstated the conviction in March in a ruling that upheld arguments from the victim’s family claiming a lower court violated their rights. Syed, whose long legal case gained international attention in 2014 from the hit podcast “Serial,” regained his freedom last year when Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction, saying they reviewed the case and found alternative suspects and unreliable evidence used at trial.

