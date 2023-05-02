Brazil orders Google to halt campaign against speech bill

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Justice Ministry has ordered Google to stop conducting what it calls a propaganda campaign against Brazilian legislation aimed at curbing misinformation, or face about $200,000 per hour in fines. The company on Tuesday took down an article that the ministry had labeled propaganda, but it was not immediately clear if the big tech giant was in complete compliance with the agency’s order. The ministry and Google did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. The legislation, hotly contested by big tech companies including Google, would establish fines and deadlines for removing misinformation and hate speech from social media and messaging apps, and require tech companies to file reports on transparency.

By CARLA BRIDI and ELÉONORE HUGHES Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.