Cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. cities already struggling to shelter thousands of migrants are calling for federal help and an end to some Republican governors’ political gamesmanship over immigration. Crossings along the U.S. Mexico border are expected to increase later this month after the end of pandemic-era asylum restrictions. Chicago already has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. New York and Denver also have pleaded for more federal help serving people.

By KATHLEEN FOODY, MELISSA PEREZ WINDER and TERESA CRAWFORD Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.