Emirates suggest more airline alliances possible for carrier

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of long-haul carrier Emirates is suggesting that it could reach deals with more firms to share routes after the start of a similar arrangement with U.S.-based United Airlines. Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, also suggests Emirates remains ready for expansion as the carrier again takes flight following the grounding during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Clark spoke to journalists on Tuesday at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. He said that the United deal — as well as one with Air Canada — showed that carriers were no longer just looking at Emirates as a “dastardly competitor.”

