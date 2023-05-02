Escaped Mississippi prisoner found dead in New Orleans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail has been found dead at a truck stop in New Orleans. Authorities announced Tuesday that a security guard found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup Sunday morning. He was found over one week after he and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on April 22 near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says authorities have not found any signs of foul play related to Grayson’s death. Grayson is the third escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Investigators are still searching for Corey Harrison, 22, the lone escapee who has not died or been arrested.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

