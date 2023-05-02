Gunfire in parking lot at after-prom party injures 4

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Police say four young people were injured by gunfire at an after-prom party in western Kentucky. A statement from the Paducah police says the shooting was reported early Sunday at the W.C. Young Community Center. Police were told that there had been a disturbance among those attending the party and that shots were fired in the parking lot. Police say two females ages 14 and 18 and two males ages 17 and 20 were hit by gunshots or shrapnel when two people began shooting at each other. No one has been arrested, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

