Media: Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard

Local media in Uganda report that a bodyguard and shot and killed a government minister in an apparent private dispute. The victim, Charles Engola, served in the government of President Yoweri Museveni as the junior minister in charge of labor. He was a retired army colonel. The attacker, who has not been identified, shot himself after Tuesday’s attack, according to state broadcaster UBC and local media. Engola was shot inside his home in a suburb of the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Police detectives are now at the crime scene. The motive was not immediately clear, but the local press said there had been apparent dispute over the guard’s wages.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.