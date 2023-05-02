Navy commander pulled from job after SEAL candidate death

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Center who was reprimanded in connection with the death last year of a Navy SEAL candidate has been pulled out of his job about two months early. Navy Capt. Brian Drechsler is being moved as Navy officials seek new leadership for the Center, more than a year after SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen collapsed and died of acute pneumonia hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test. Drechsler and two other officers received administrative “non-punitive” letters as a result of Mullen’s death. They weren’t blamed for his death. Drechsler wasn’t relieved of duty but the investigation is likely a career-ender.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

