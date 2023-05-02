No cancer risk found at nuclear bases so far, Air Force says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says a review of a Montana nuclear missile base where an unusual number of troops have reported being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma has found no immediate risk factors. The same was true at two other bases that could launch ground-based warheads, the service said in a report obtained by the Associated Press. The Air Force says it will continue to investigate the issue and concerns raised by airmen about the environmental toxins they may be exposed to. Concerned families are vigorously supporting that idea.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.