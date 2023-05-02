No cancer risk found at nuclear bases so far, Air Force says
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says a review of a Montana nuclear missile base where an unusual number of troops have reported being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma has found no immediate risk factors. The same was true at two other bases that could launch ground-based warheads, the service said in a report obtained by the Associated Press. The Air Force says it will continue to investigate the issue and concerns raised by airmen about the environmental toxins they may be exposed to. Concerned families are vigorously supporting that idea.