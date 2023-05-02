Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are meeting in Brussels to continue talks on the implementation of a European Union-backed 11-point plan to normalize the ties between the two, but tension continue to simmer. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday will convene the high-level meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Missing persons and an association of Serb majority municipalities in Kosovo are on the agenda, two delicate issues for the former war foes. Belgrade says no progress is possible in the talks before the association is tackled. Pristina accuses Serbia of hiding the location of more than 1,600 people still officially missing from the 1998-1999 war.

