Ugandan lawmakers pass new version of tough anti-gay bill

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan lawmakers have passed a new version of an anti-gay bill that removes a clause which appeared to criminalize identifying as LGBTQ. Last month, President Yoweri Museveni returned the bill to the national assembly, asking for changes that differentiate between identifying as LGBTQ and actually engaging in homosexual acts. Homosexuality is already illegal in the East African country, punishable by life imprisonment. The new law mandates the death penalty for so-called “aggravated homosexuality”, defined as sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as minors and other categories of vulnerable people. Museveni is under international pressure to veto the legislation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.